NM’s young chefs vie for trip to D.C.

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

Copyright © 2019 Albuquerque Journal

Charles Suazo, 17, remembers the first dish he cooked by himself.

Bread pudding.

ADVERTISEMENTSkip

The senior at Santa Fe Indian School, who is a member of the Santa Clara Pueblo, has been cooking for as long as his memory stretches.

His mom and aunts were his tutors.

For him, cooking is more than a hobby. It’s an important aspect of Suazo’s identity.

“As a pueblo member, food is our life,” he said.

Monday morning was a time to showcase this.

He, along with three team members – 17-year-olds Sheyenna Mitchell, Mario Abeyta-Ayala and Selena Calabaza – from the school, got to flex their culinary muscles at the 17th Annual New Mexico ProStart Invitational in Albuquerque, a culinary and restaurant management competition.

Think TV competitions “Top Chef” or “Chopped,” but less cutthroat. And instead of cash prizes, Suazo’s team was facing off against 15 other high schools across the state for scholarships and the chance to represent New Mexico at a national competition in Washington, D.C.

In the end, Deming’s culinary team and the Taos High School management team are going to D.C. in May.

The Taos team of Aedin Miller, Jordan Montoya, Makayla Montoya and Miel Montoya developed a restaurant concept from marketing to menu. And the Deming students – Lisa Klockgether, Gordo Martinez and Emily Wertz – made a three-course meal with white wine, butter and herb-poached halibut as the entree.

The Santa Fe Indian School student chefs also made three dishes in less than two hours, giving each a name in Tewa.

They made Than Povi, or sunflower, for the appetizer, creating a spring mix salad with a Parmesan bowl to mimic sunflower petals; four lines of dressing were drizzled on each side to represent the Zia symbol. Aakhang, or black ribbon, was the entree, a squid ink pasta with chorizo, shrimp sauce and scallops on the side. And for dessert, they made a lemon butter cake with lemon sauce and berries, named Tsegi Ohuwa Ping, or Yellow Cloud Mountain.

Calabaza – who will tell you her favorite food is her grandma’s cooking – estimates the group prepped for more than 100 hours to perfect those dishes.

The students met after school and practiced in their culinary arts class, passing out the food to classmates for feedback.

Although they aren’t headed to D.C., they said they learned a lot at the competition.

They told the Journal that Monday’s culinary adventure also taught them teamwork, time management and communication.