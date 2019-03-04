Former cop found guilty of 2016 armed robbery

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

Alamogordo Daily News

ROSWELL – Former Roswell police officer Valerie Palombi was convicted of armed robbery Friday.

Palombi, 27, was also found guilty of conspiracy to commit armed robbery and two counts of resisting an officer following a three-day trial before Judge James M. Hudson of the 5th Judicial District in Roswell.

Palombi was taken into custody following the trial and will be held pending the sentencing hearing, scheduled for May 14.

Palombi now faces a minimum of one year – and a maximum of 15 years – in prison.

On June 28, 2016, Roswell Police responded to an armed robbery at the Subway restaurant at 2901 N. Main Street.

Detectives learned that two employees at the restaurant had been held at gunpoint by a man later identified by police as Kevin Blake.

Subsequent investigation revealed that Blake originally entered the store and ordered a sandwich.

When one of the employees turned to grab the bread, Blake allegedly pulled a handgun from his right pocket and pointed the gun at the employee.

Blake then walked the employee to the back of the restaurant, where another employee was washing dishes. Blake ordered the two to get on the floor and threatened them.

While Blake was holding the two employees at gunpoint in the backroom, Palombi entered the restaurant and took about $600 from the cash register.

She and Blake then fled.

Kevin Blake, 26, pleaded guilty to armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery on Aug. 16, and he is scheduled for a sentencing hearing this month. Blake is facing a minimum of two years and a maximum of 15 years in prison.