Delivery alert

There may be an issue with the delivery of your newspaper. This alert will expire at NaN. Click here for more info.

Recover password

Eurozone economy appears to regain momentum in February

By Associated Press
Published: Tuesday, March 5th, 2019 at 2:40am
Updated: Tuesday, March 5th, 2019 at 2:41am
Eurozone economy appears to regain momentum in February
An orange sky is seen over the banking district of Frankfurt, Germany, on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

LONDON — A closely watched survey suggests the 19-country eurozone economy recovered in February as the bloc pushed past factors that had weighed on growth such as the impact of the yellow vest movement in France.

Financial information firm IHS Markit said Tuesday that its composite purchasing managers index — a broad gauge of economic activity across manufacturing and services — rose in February to 51.9 points from 51.0 the previous month. Anything above 50 indicates growth.

Chris Williamson, chief business economist at the firm, said the improvement was largely due to the “further easing of one-off dampening factors such as the yellow vest protests in France and new auto sector emissions rules.”

Williamson said the eurozone is set to grow by a quarterly rate of 0.2 percent in the first quarter.

AlertMe

Advertisement

Suggested on ABQjournal

Hyundai replaces General Motors as NFL auto sponsor Hyundai replaces General Motors as NFL auto sponsor – Jun 29, 2015
California: Self-driving cars must have driver behind wheel California: Self-driving cars must have driver behind wheel – Dec 16, 2015
San Francisco battles epidemic of auto burglaries San Francisco battles epidemic of auto burglaries – Jun 13, 2016
Police: Colts' David Parry arrested in Scottsdale, Arizona Police: Colts' David Parry arrested in Scottsdale, Arizona – Feb 28, 2017

Subscribe to the Albuquerque Journal for only $10.
TOP |