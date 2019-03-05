What ‘Blackfish’ effect? SeaWorld San Diego attendance soared 22 percent last year

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

Attendance at SeaWorld San Diego shot up more than 20 percent last year, a remarkable turnaround from five consecutive years of declining visitation.

By the end of 2018, some 3,792,996 guests passed through the park’s turnstiles — a 22 percent increase from the 2017 attendance of 3,101,783, which marked a low point for the local theme park.

The park’s parent company, SeaWorld Entertainment, doesn’t divulge attendance for its individual parks, but under the terms of its lease with the city of San Diego for its Mission Bay site, SeaWorld San Diego must annually report its attendance.

Although the jump in the San Diego park’s attendance is significant, last year’s visitor count is still far off the last decade’s peak of nearly 4.6 million in 2012.

SeaWorld Entertainment has been reporting sliding attendance for the last several years across its 12 parks, but the San Diego location was especially hard hit by the dropoff in visitation following the 2013 release of the anti-captivity film, “Blackfish,” which was critical of SeaWorld’s treatment of its killer whales.

In the year after the film’s debut, attendance at the park fell 17 percent, from 4,554,774 in 2013 to 3,773,288 in 2014, SeaWorld reported.

And in 2017, SeaWorld San Diego experienced the highest attendance drop among North America’s largest theme parks, according to an annual industry report that tracks park attendance.

The park’s rebound last year mirrors a similar comeback reported last week for the company as a whole, although the percentage gain in attendance for San Diego was significantly higher. Total visitation for SeaWorld Entertainment parks in 2018 grew by approximately 1.8 million guests to reach 22.6 million, an increase of 8.6 percent. It was the first gain since 2015.

As SeaWorld leadership has shifted its attention from animal shows to more rides and attractions, especially those catering to thrill-seekers, the company’s financial performance has started to improve. For the San Diego park, that will mean three new roller coasters over three years by 2020. The second of the three coasters, Tidal Twister, will debut in May, and next year, the park will launch its tallest coaster yet, the 153-foot-tall Mako dive coaster.

Three years ago, SeaWorld decided to end the breeding of killer whales in captivity, as well as phase out its once popular Shamu theatrical shows.

