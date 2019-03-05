NMED, NMAG sue Cannon, Holloman over contamination

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The state Environment Department and Attorney General’s Office filed a lawsuit Tuesday morning seeking to compel U.S. Air Force officials to acknowledge, address and remediate contamination caused by discharge of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances at Cannon and Holloman Air Force bases.

ADVERTISEMENTSkip

“No one has a right to pollute New Mexico’s vital water resources,” said Attorney General Hector Balderas in a news release.

“… The New Mexico Environment Department will move swiftly and decisively to ensure protections for both public health and the environment,” said Environment Secretary James Kenney in a statement.

The complaint, filed in federal court, alleges violations of the state’s Hazardous Waste Act and that the contamination constitutes an imminent danger on and around the bases.

The state is asking the court for “immediate injunctive relief” and to require the Air Force to clean up contamination and pay for abatement activities, according to a news release.

State officials recently collected additional water samples at locations around both bases and are awaiting results which are expected to be published online in two to three weeks, according to the release.