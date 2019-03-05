State holding design contest for 2020 official ornament

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

Each year, New Mexico’s official ornament highlights a piece of the state’s culture.

From flamenco to pottery and hot-air balloons, the different aspects of life in New Mexico has been honored in the past.

The theme for the 2020 ornament is ranch culture and film production and the winning design will be done by a New Mexico student.

“I love anything that helps inspire our students about New Mexico’s rich history and arts,” said Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. “Our film industry and ranch culture are so valuable and I’m eager celebrate these designs with our young artists.”

The New Mexico Film Office is teaming up with the New Mexico Governor’s Mansion Foundation for a design contest open to New Mexico students for the 2020 ornament.

The top five designs will receive educational grants and the deadline to submit an original design is April 15.

According to the contest rules, it is open students currently enrolled in New Mexico school.

Designs must include at least one film element and one ranch and/or Western element, and must promote the state’s history of film production and ranch culture and the entrant’s artwork must be accompanied by a written description of how the design promotes state history.

According to the New Mexico Governor’s Mansion Foundation, the student with the winning design will receive a scholarship award.

The student with the winning design, along with other finalists, will be lauded at a red carpet ornament release party at the Governor’s Mansion, at a later date.

Top prize carries a $2,500 scholarship, second place is $1,000, third and fourth places are $500 and the fifth place award is $250. The contest rules are located at nmfilm.com/nmfo-events/#ODC.

“New Mexico’s multi-billion-dollar film industry is invaluable to the state’s economy,” said Economic Development Secretary Alicia J. Keyes. “Commemorating New Mexico’s film history and western ranch culture in the official state ornament is a fantastic opportunity to honor these industries and involve the next generation of artists.”

New Mexico’s history was shaped, in part, by farm and ranch heritage that is preserved for eternity in countless films that capture the grandeur and majesty of the ‘Great American West.’

The New Mexico Film Office has achieved success in positioning the state as one of the top places to film western-themed films such as “The Cheyenne Social Club” (1970), “The Cowboys” (1972), “Silverado” (1985), “3:10 to Yuma” (2007), “True Grit” (2010), and “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” (2018).