DNA leaders to murder charge in 1986 San Angelo slaying

By Associated Press
Tuesday, March 5th, 2019 at 12:17pm

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Investigators say DNA evidence has led to the arrest of an ex-neighbor charged in the 1986 death of an 83-year-old woman in her West Texas home.

San Angelo police on Tuesday announced the arrest of 61-year-old Adolph Gonzales in Lewisville, where he was living. Denton County jail records show Gonzales was being held on a murder charge, with bond at $500,000.

Dovie Dykes was found dead in July 1986 by a relative. Dykes, who lived alone, had been sexually assaulted. An autopsy determined she died of cardiac arrhythmia during the attack. San Angelo police say some personal items were missing.

A 2017 law enforcement DNA database search identified Gonzales. Officials didn’t immediately release his criminal history.

Online records didn’t immediately list an attorney representing Gonzales, who was arrested Monday.

