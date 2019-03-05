Delivery alert

Colorado and cakeshop owner end legal battle

By Associated Press
Tuesday, March 5th, 2019 at 12:17pm

DENVER — The state of Colorado and a baker who refuses to make wedding cakes for gay and transgender customers on religious grounds have agreed to end their legal fight.

A statement from the Colorado Attorney General’s office on Tuesday announced that the state and cakeshop owner Jack Phillips mutually agreed to end litigation in state and federal courts.

Under the agreement, the Colorado Civil Rights Commission will voluntarily dismiss its administrative action against Phillips and his Masterpiece Cakeshop in suburban Denver for refusing to bake a cake for a transgender customer and Phillips will voluntarily dismiss his federal court case challenging the state’s action.

The U.S. Supreme Court issued a limited ruling for Phillips in a 2012 case in which the baker declined to make a cake for a same-sex couple.

