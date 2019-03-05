House proposes Larrañaga corridor in honor of late lawmaker

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

SANTA FE — The state House wants to rename a stretch of highway from Clines Corners to Encino in honor of the late Rep. Larry Larrañaga, an Albuquerque Republican who earned bipartisan respect during his 24 years of service in the Legislature.

Lawmakers shed some tears Tuesday as they shared stories about Larrañaga, who died last year shortly after resigning from the Legislature.

“It’s not often so many of us agree on one thing,” House Minority Leader James Townsend, R-Artesia, said as lawmakers celebrated with members of Larrañaga’s family.

ADVERTISEMENTSkip

The House voted 70-0 in favor of asking the state transportation commission to rename a stretch of U.S. 285 the “Larry Larrañaga Corridor.”

Larrañaga, a former Cabinet secretary for the state highway department, grew up on a ranch about 12 miles south of Clines Corners in central New Mexico.