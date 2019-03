.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque police department has released the name of a man whose body was found wrapped in blankets outside an apartment complex late last month.

APD spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said officers found 48-year-old Derrick Casey in front of the Sunrise South Apartments, near Gibson and San Mateo, on Feb. 24.

Gallegos said Casey’s death is being investigated as a homicide but gave no details as to how he died or if there are any suspects.