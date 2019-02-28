Judge detains woman accused in fatal shooting

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The 26-year-old accused of killing a woman outside of a Family Dollar on East Central will await her murder trial in custody.

Maiah Madrid-Schleicher is charged in the death of Amanda Madrid, 25, who had been shopping for hamster food with her girlfriend, Veronica Trimble, in the minutes leading up to the deadly altercation. Police said the women knew each other from “previous encounters.”

As he announced his decision at a detention hearing Tuesday, state District Judge Brett Loveless pointed to Madrid-Schleicher’s violent past and her “abysmal” history on probation, among other things.

Trimble told police that Madrid-Schleicher called her fat moments before she heard a gunshot and saw Madrid-Schleicher pointing a gun at Madrid, according to court documents.

But defense attorney Sarah Plazola questioned that account and noted Madrid’s gun was found at the scene.

“There is this possible self-defense that seems to be raised in the complaint. It makes no sense to me that Maiah is allegedly speaking to Veronica and then somehow attacks Amanda without any provocation,” she said. “It doesn’t make any sense to me, except perhaps if something happened like Amanda pulled out her weapon at that point.”

She also told the court that Trimble herself was once accused of murder.

Trimble was with Matthew Chavez the night he killed Tyler Lackey near an ATM in southeast Albuquerque in 2016. Prosecutors agreed they would not pursue charges against her in exchange for her testimony.