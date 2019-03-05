Shingles vaccines in short supply in ABQ

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Like people all over the country, residents of Albuquerque are finding themselves on lengthy waiting lists to get injections of the newest and most effective shingles vaccine.

The pharmaceutical giant, GlaxoSmithKline, or GSK, which makes the Shingrix vaccine, may be a victim of its own success.

According to the website for the Centers for Disease Control, Shingrix is more than 90 percent effective against shingles, compared to an older shingles vaccine, Zostavax, made by Merck, and which was 40-50 percent effective.

Shingrix was approved for use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in October 2017. Since then, “there has been unprecedented demand for Shingrix from patients and healthcare professionals, and as a result demand for the vaccine currently exceeds supply,” GSK spokesman Sean Clements told the Journal on Tuesday.

Also adding to that consumer demand is a recommendation from the CDC that the new vaccine be given to people starting at age 50, a decade younger than the recommendation for the older shingles drug.

A survey of local pharmacies found that nearly all had a waiting list ranging from just under 100 to well over 200. A rare exception was the Albertsons pharmacy at 2801 Eubank NE, which managed to get enough vaccine to eliminate a waiting list of about 100 people and currently has some limited supply of the vaccine remaining.

“I’ve had people calling from other pharmacies to see if they can get on our waiting list, so I know there are people on multiple lists,” said Brian Auger, a pharmacist at the Smith’s Food and Drug store in Rio Rancho. His pharmacy has a waiting list of about 130 names. The situation is slowly improving, he said, but the vaccine is still being rationed. “We don’t know how many doses we will get or when we will get them.”

The older Zostavax vaccine provided coverage with a single shot and used a live vaccine; Shingrix requires two shots and does not use a live vaccine, “so you don’t have to worry about it giving you symptoms,” Auger said.

For Shingrix to be most effective, the second shot is recommended a minimum of two months after the first shot, but not more than six months, he said.

Consequently, pharmacies are giving priority to people who have already had the first shot and are in need of the second one.

Clements said the FDA recently approved the production of Shingrix at a GSK manufacturing facility in France, something that should steadily increase the supply throughout 2019.

According to the Mayo Clinic website, shingles is a viral infection that is essentially a reactivation of the same varicella-zoster virus that causes chickenpox in children. The virus remains dormant in nerve tissue near the spinal cord and brain. Decades later it may reactivate and travel along nerve pathways to the skin, resulting in shingles.

The condition is characterized by symptoms that can include pain, burning, numbness, tingling, a red rash, or fluid filled blisters. Some people also experience fever, headache, fatigue or sensitivity to light. When the shingles virus gets in or around an eye, it can cause infections that may result in vision loss or blindness.

For some people, the pain associated with shingles can continue long after the rash and blisters have vanished, a condition known as postherpetic neuralgia that results from damaged nerve fibers.

Daniel Burke, chief of the Infectious Disease Bureau of the New Mexico Department of Health, said the department “absolutely recommends that people get vaccinated for the shingles virus.”

Based on what he has determined from his own research, the shortage of Shingrix is likely to last for most of the year before the supply system catches up, he said.

In the meantime, older people should get the more readily available Zostavax vaccine.

“It’s a lot better than nothing, and then they can go back later and get the Shingrix vaccine when it becomes available.”

The CDC says that as a result of childhood chickenpox, nearly all adults are already infected with the virus that causes shingles, and an estimated 1 million new cases of shingles occur in the U.S. each year.

It is not known how many of those cases happen in New Mexico. “It is not a reportable condition, and the Department of Health does not track it,” Burke said.