Mathis, Kuiper close one chapter of their Lobo careers Wedmesdau

Their journey started more than a decade ago as sixth-grade basketball players – one from Alaska, one from Oregon – playing against each other at a summer tournament in Seattle.

As high school seniors, Dane Kuiper and Anthony Mathis flashed huge, bring-it-on smiles as they sat behind the Lobos team bench on a recruiting visit, taking in the magical Pit atmosphere and roar of thousands of fans during the 2014 Lobo Howl.

They became Lobo teammates, roommates, and friends – navigating their ways through an unquestionably tumultuous four years wearing the cherry and silver at the University of New Mexico.

Wednesday night, as battle-tested veterans of the sometimes cruel world of college athletics, Kuiper and Mathis get one final walk down the Pit ramp, one last time to experience the roar of a fan base that has had every reason to abandon the program, but instead has never turned its back on players like them.

“You never want to say goodbye to places like this,” said Mathis, who two years ago this month requested, and was granted, a release from his scholarship after two seasons of not being able to get off former coach Craig Neal’s bench.

Instead, he and new head coach Paul Weir banked on each other, and Mathis stayed. He is now within striking distance of setting the single-season record for 3-pointers in a season (he has 98, the record is 104) and of becoming the program’s latest 1,000 career point scorer (he has 942 points with at least three games remaining).

Kuiper, the first Neal era commitment as a high school junior in Arizona, has endured an injury-plagued Lobos career, and especially senior season. He started official practices in September with a strained muscle in his back from lifting weights, separated a shoulder in the Cherry Silver game in October and has missed four games with knee tendinitis, to name just a few of this year’s issues.

Yet, the roller-coaster ride the program has been on in the past four years doesn’t make him second-guess in the slightest his decision to become a Lobo.

“I don’t regret any decision I ever made about coming here or staying here,” said Kuiper. “I learned a lot, which is all you can ask out of the college experience. …

“It feels like yesterday. I try to tell my freshman roommates that it really does go by quick. You don’t realize it until you go through it.”

For Wednesday’s Senior Night, the Lobos (12-16, 6-10 Mountain West) host the Boise State Broncos (11-18, 6-10) at 7. Both teams are hoping to find some spark before next week’s Mountain West tournament after suffering through highly disappointing seasons. They were picked to finish third and fourth, respectively, in the preseason media poll.

Regardless of the tribulations of this season, Weir says he’s grateful he inherited from Neal both players who have helped the transition since he took over as coach in April 2017.

“I wish I had four of them right now,” said Weir. “These guys have been awesome. I wish there was more of them. …

“The one thing, by far, I’m happiest about is that they went through a tough time when there was the coaching change and they’re both here now, graduating, in their senior year as meaningful parts to a team. … It says a lot about their character and about the types of people they are. They were not only willing to try and make this work, but then they followed through on that.”

Both hope to play professionally after UNM, and both will earn degrees – Kuiper in communications with a minor in psychology, and Mathis in criminology.

Though the two were already friends, the spring of 2017 brought them even closer as Mathis contemplated his future.

“He was always there,” Mathis said of Kuiper, his roommate at the time. “He never tried to sway me one way (or the other). He was just always happy for me – just somebody I could talk to. It was a tough time for me personally. He was just there to guide me through it.”

Both point to rivalry games with San Diego State and, of course, the Jan. 5 upset of then-No. 6 Nevada as some of the best memories they’ll have as Lobos.

As for the final ramp walk?

“I’m happy to be graduating and getting my degree from a great university,” Kuiper said. “But I’m sad I won’t get to do that anymore. The fans, this environment has been a home to me for four years.”

Seniors by the numbers

Anthony Mathis

Games: 97

Starts: 28

Points/avg.: 942/9.7

Minutes/game: 18.8

Career high: 27 points (Jan. 5 vs. No. 6 Nevada)

Dane Kuiper

Games: 109

Starts: 54

Points/avg.: 548/5.0

Minutes/game: 19.3

Career high: 24 points (Dec. 16, 2017 vs. No. 23 Arizona)

