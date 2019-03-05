Prep baseball: Rio Grande, others hopes to end La Cueva’s reign

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

Even with the last two state championship trophies snuggly tucked away inside the halls of La Cueva High School, the Bears open the 2019 season perhaps less of a prohibitive favorite than normal.

“There’s a lot of new faces,” veteran La Cueva coach Gerard Pineda said.

Not that the Bears – or their annual pursuers – are expecting a drop-off.

Led by outstanding starting pitcher Ben Schoneman and catcher Phoenix Autrey, La Cueva sets out this spring to three-peat in the state’s largest classification. La Cueva opened with a come-from-behind, extra-inning victory Saturday against Cibola and improved to 2-0 on Tuesday against Atrisco Heritage.

“Starting to mold a group around those two? You’re in pretty good shape,” Pineda said.

The team the Bears beat in last year’s state final, Piedra Vista, is now in La Cueva’s district. So is last season’s Class 5A state champ, Farmington. Plus tradition-rich Eldorado. It is a beastly collection of teams.

“Put them all in a hat and pick one out and that would be the favorite on any given day (in this district),” Pineda said.

Local contenders in the newly configured 5A (last year’s largest class was 6A) are expected to include La Cueva, Rio Rancho, Cleveland, Volcano Vista and Rio Grande.

“They’re my dark horse to win it all. I think they’re that good,” Sandia coach Chris Eaton said of Rio Grande.

The Ravens, who lost on opening day to Volcano Vista, bring back eight starters, and have perhaps the best pitching quality and depth in Orlando Griego’s nearly quarter-century coaching in the South Valley. There are five players who have signed to play at the next level.

“Barring injuries and any major distractions,” Griego said, “we’re going to be a very worthy opponent for everybody.”

Volcano Vista is nearly as experienced as the Ravens, as coach Kevin Andersh has seven starters back in the fold.

“I’m excited for this year,” Andersh said. “We’ve got some strong senior leadership, we’ve got a lot of experience, and pitching depth will be our strength.”

Tyler Campbell had a strong outing on the bump for the Hawks in the opening-day win over Rio Grande. Another pitcher, Ryan Curran, has signed with national power Coastal Carolina.

For perhaps the first time in many years, District 1 may not be the strongest league in the state’s largest class. Having said that, this district remains stacked with talent.

Rio Rancho started by going 5-0 at a tournament in El Paso, something the Rams have never done at that event where they traditionally travel to start the year.

Coach Ron Murphy also has seven starters returning, and the Rams may have the most impressive collection of juniors in 5A, with several of them already having committed to Division I schools.

“I think (El Paso) kind of validated (what I thought about this team),” said Murphy. “The weird thing is, we’re lacking depth, but I feel pretty good about this team.”

Cleveland is off to a blazing start (3-0), led by fifth-year senior Treston Shallenberger. This also is a veteran group, and a more mature group, said Storm coach Shane Shallenberger.

“There’s a lot of focus on this group,” he said, “and they are determined.”

Centennial, Piedra Vista (which has a new head coach in former assistant Jeff Kiraly) and Farmington are expected to lead contenders outside the metro area.

Class 4A

St. Pius fell to Farmington in last year’s 5A state semis, but the Sartans are on that short list of favorites – Santa Teresa, Goddard and possibly Artesia and Valley also are on it – to raise a blue trophy two-plus months from now.

The Sartans opened by splitting a doubleheader with Piedra Vista. Eight starters return for coach Matt McCoy, including New Mexico State signee, shortstop/pitcher Grant Smith. Junior first baseman/pitcher Mason Ashcraft has committed to New Mexico, and Hayden Walker is one of the top left-handed pitchers in the state.

“We’ve got a lot of guys who have played the game at this level,” McCoy said, “but we still have to find our identity.”

Inside St. Pius’ district, Belen also was a state semifinalist a year ago. They have a senior lefty, Jadrian Martinez, the 5A player of the year in 2018. But the Eagles return only two starters.

“It’s Pius’ to lose,” Belen coach Tom Wisneski said.

Four of the schools in District 6 have new coaches, including two teams – Hope Christian and Bernalillo – who met for the 4A state title last May. The Huskies won it all.

Josh Usher was promoted at Hope, and Brandon Corcoran ditto with the Spartans. Alum Chris Alexander takes over at Albuquerque Academy, and Leandro Lovato at Del Norte.

Valley coach Chad Kuhn should have a potent group this season, with seven starters back, including his top three pitchers: Elijah Pearlman, Joseph Luna and Joe Armijo.

Class 3A

Both Sandia Prep and East Mountain should be in the mix come May. The Sundevils return all their starters, even though they still don’t have any seniors. Still, they have plenty of experience.

East Mountain has most of its lineup back, as well.

“Looks good for us all the way around,” Timberwolves coach David Naylor said.