One of the state’s best bounce-back basketball seasons was authored by the Highland High boys.

The Hornets, 3-23 last season, are 15-10 as they prepare for a Class 4A first-round game Saturday at district rival Valley.

“I knew we were on the right path,” second-year coach Justin Woody said. “We had all those freshmen and sophomores playing in games and being more competitive at the end (of last season) against some really good teams. We never got discouraged.”

Almost fantastically, when Woody came aboard, he inherited a team – because of graduations and transfers – that didn’t have a single player who had ever competed at the varsity level.

“It was a blessing, and it was also frustrating,” Woody said. “But all credit goes to the kids. They stayed positive and kept talking about the process. There’s no quick fix, especially when you don’t have varsity experience.”

Woody said he knew he had some validation in his process when the team traveled to Gunnison, Colo., last summer and enjoyed tremendous success at a 50-team tournament, placing in the top five.

“Turning point,” he said.

Highland has four players who average in double figures in points, led by juniors Erasmo Carreon (16.0) and Raul Marquez (14.7). In fact, most of Highland’s nucleus are underclassmen.

LET THERE BE ELIDA: Elida’s girls are chasing a ninth straight blue trophy – this time as a 9 seed. The Tigers (15-8), under new coach Keith Durham, are now something of an underdog.

“When you’re a new coach, you’re trying to put in a whole new system that they’re not accustomed to. Usually it takes the whole year for you to get things in exactly how you want them,” said Durham, 53.

Durham, a former head girls coach at Texico, came in after Jaden Isler left to take the boys job at his alma mater, Clovis.

Durham, who grew up in Portales, is a former head women’s coach at Eastern New Mexico and Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colo., and also was a women’s assistant at Boise State in 2002.

“I told them last summer, my goal is that we become the best team we can become February and March,” Durham said. “I still believe we can put it together and get somewhere.”

Elida, if it defeats Cimarron in the first round Friday, is sure to bump into No. 1 seed Melrose in next Tuesday’s quarterfinals.

HOWLING: Beyond the fact that Roswell’s boys (17-10) only have one senior, this group also very nearly beat Cleveland back in December.

On Saturday at 5 p.m., No. 11 seed Roswell visits defending big-school state champion Atrisco Heritage in the first round.

“The good thing is, we play teams that like to run and that’s our style, as well,” Roswell coach Moses Burrola said. “So, I think we match up pretty well with (Atrisco Heritage).”

Burrola has two sons on this roster – 6-foot-1 Tarren, the team’s only senior, and Taymon, a 6-2 sophomore. Tarren averages 17.4 points, Taymon 16.2. Those two have combined for nearly 100 3-pointers this season, and combined to score 69 points – including 13 treys – in a 100-97 loss at Cleveland on Dec. 14.

Overall, Roswell is loaded with 10th-graders.

“It’s not your ordinary sophomore group,” coach Burrola said. Born and raised in Roswell, where he attended New Mexico Military Institute, he assisted Britt Cooper for 13 seasons before Cooper retired after the Coyotes’ championship season of 2016-17. “They’ve had to grow up in a hurry. But sometimes (inexperience) is good, because there’s nothing to be afraid of.”

THIS AND THAT: A correction to something that appeared last week: Bernalillo’s girls last qualified for state in 2012, not 1991. … The first tri-op agreement in New Mexico didn’t produce a state qualifier. The Grady/San Jon/House girls finished 5-21, the boys 8-17. San Jon was the newest addition.