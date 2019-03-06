.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

The envisioned UNM Professional Master of Science in Global and National Security (PMSGNS), currently in its final approval stage, aims to prepare the rising generation of leaders from New Mexico in global, national and human security. The degree will be offered by the University’s Global and National Security Policy Institute in the Provost Office through Graduate Studies.

This non-traditional, interdisciplinary graduate degree is designed for individuals already in the workforce and aims to provide them with a broader context of security issues and their work in general. Traditional students who complete the degree would make strong candidates for careers in the intelligence agencies, the diplomatic service, other government agencies, and national and international NGOs.

PMSGNS students and graduates will have a broader understanding of the strategic, policy/institutional, technological and cultural contexts in which scientists, engineers, technologists, lawyers, businesspeople, and other public and private sector employees operate.

At least four important factors underscore the uniqueness of this degree. First, UNM’s proximity to, and close collaboration with, Sandia and Los Alamos, two world-renowned nuclear and engineering laboratories. Second, a comprehensive definition of global and national security encompassing technology, cybersecurity, nuclear policy, global health, environmental security, infrastructure resiliency, terrorism, cultural and legal dynamics, leadership and decision-making, and energy, food and water resources and security.

Third, a belief that what happens globally – economically, politically, militarily and culturally – directly affects the security of the United States, and the safety of its interests and citizens – diplomats and the military – overseas.

Fourth, a belief that global developments also affect New Mexico and its government, institutions and citizens. The University of New Mexico is uniquely situated academically and demographically to offer this degree, and to prepare the next generation of leaders in the national security arena and in the private infrastructure.

This degree is win-win for UNM and its students, the wider Albuquerque and N.M. communities, the U.S. government national laboratories and the broader business community. Sandia and Los Alamos have expressed a serious interest in supporting the proposed degree.

In endorsing the proposed degree, former Interim President Chaouki Abdallah said, “The combination of educational offerings and research have the potential to provide better solutions to global problems that range from terrorism to technology transfer, health crises, trade, global financial investments, among others. Its importance to UNM and its students cannot be understated.”

The three “Grand Challenges,” which UNM senior management and faculty rolled out in a public gathering last week – water resources, population health and the aging, and the opioid epidemic – are all directly related to the security and economic viability of New Mexico and the nation. If these challenges are addressed adequately, they will also impact the well-being of our state and national security of our country in the coming decade. …

The demand for national and global security graduates is on the rise given all the events occurring daily in the world. Although other universities offer similar degrees, the UNM PMSGNS has adopted a more inclusive model of all issues and problems across many fields and disciplines to offer a comprehensive study and research program.

The comprehensiveness of the UNM national security program and its proximity to the two major labs make it possible for students from the workforce to continue their career while developing important knowledge and skills in their areas of expertise. The importance of this program is highlighted by the myriad issues nation states have faced in recent decades.

The rise of non-state actors – in politics, economics, cyber technology, nuclear proliferation and hacking – has challenged the old order of nation states and created new security challenges that are global in nature.

The PMSGNS degree requires completion of 33 graduate credits. Any person with a BA or BS in any field could apply for the degree. Applicants do not need to take the Graduate Record Exam before applying. … For further information, please visit our website at gnspi.unm.edu.

Emile A. Nakhleh is research professor and director of the Global and National Security Policy Institute at UNM, and a former senior intelligence service officer at the CIA.