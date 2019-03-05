Udall, Paul introduce bill to end war in Afghanistan

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

U.S. Sen. Tom Udall has taken action he hopes will lead to an end to the war in Afghanistan.

Udall and Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., introduced on Tuesday the 2019 American Forces Going Home After Noble (AFGHAN) Service Act that would end the war.

The AFGHAN Service Act would not only end the war in Afghanistan that started after the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, it would provide bonuses to those who deployed in the global war on terror.

“I am always in favor of smart diplomacy, and I support negotiations to get a peace plan in place that will bring our troops home safely from Afghanistan,” Udall said. “But Congress has a constitutional duty to conduct forceful oversight over the war, and this legislation would ensure that we live up to that responsibility.”

Udall credited troops with expelling the Taliban from power and dismantling Al Qaeda’s base of power in Afghanistan, enabling a new Afghan government to be formed while also eliminating Osama bin Laden.

“Our troops did what we sent them to do, with honor and valor,” Udall said. “We must assert our role to make sure that we are looking out for our brave men and women in uniform, and ensure that we are listening to New Mexicans and the American people – who are rightly questioning such endless wars.”

“Endless war weakens our national security, robs this and future generations through skyrocketing debt, and creates more enemies to threaten us,” Paul said in a news release. “For over 17 years, our soldiers have gone above and beyond what has been asked of them in Afghanistan. It is time to declare the victory we achieved long ago, bring them home, and put America’s needs first.”

• The legislation would, within one year, give a $2,500 bonus to all members of the military who have served in the Global War on Terrorism.

• It would set guidelines for withdrawal. Within 45 days, a plan will be formulated for an orderly withdrawal and turnover of facilities to the Afghan government, while also setting a framework for political reconciliation to be implemented by Afghans in accordance with the Afghan constitution. Within a year, all U.S. forces will be withdrawn from Afghanistan.

President Donald Trump announced plans earlier this year to reduce the force of about 14,000 troops still in Afghanistan.

The U.S. is currently negotiating a peace settlement with the Taliban.