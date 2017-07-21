California man charged in 2017 murder of ABQ teen

Derreck Flocco, 29, is charged with shooting at or from a motor vehicle resulting in death in the slaying of Martin Recio Jr., according to an indictment filed in Bernalillo County District Court.
Flocco is not in custody but there is a warrant out for his arrest.
Recio and two of his friends were shot in a Dion’s parking lot, near Gibson and University SE, on the night of July 21. Recio later died at a hospital and no arrests were made.
According to court records filed last week, Flocco shot all three boys during a drug deal. He also faces a charge of conspiracy to distribute marijuana.
“(Flocco) is know to be from California and has only very limited ties to New Mexico,” a prosecutor wrote. “The shooting occurred during an alleged drug transaction for which (Flocco) had traveled to New Mexico to oversee.”
Share