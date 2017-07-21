Delivery alert

California man charged in 2017 murder of ABQ teen

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer
Tuesday, March 5th, 2019 at 9:54pm

In July a 14-year-old boy was shot and killed and two of his friends were shot and wounded in the parking lot of a Dion’s pizza restaurant. His death is one of the 63 murders detectives have investigated so far this year. No one has been arrested. (Roberto E. Rosales / Albuquerque Journal)

Martin Recio, 14 (Courtesy Amanda Recio)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A California man has been indicted in the triple shooting that killed a 14-year-old boy and wounded two others outside a southeast Albuquerque Dion’s in 2017.

Derreck Flocco, 29, is charged with shooting at or from a motor vehicle resulting in death in the slaying of Martin Recio Jr., according to an indictment filed in Bernalillo County District Court.

Flocco is not in custody but there is a warrant out for his arrest.

Recio and two of his friends were shot in a Dion’s parking lot, near Gibson and University SE, on the night of July 21. Recio later died at a hospital and no arrests were made.

According to court records filed last week, Flocco shot all three boys during a drug deal. He also faces a charge of conspiracy to distribute marijuana.

“(Flocco) is know to be from California and has only very limited ties to New Mexico,” a prosecutor wrote. “The shooting occurred during an alleged drug transaction for which (Flocco) had traveled to New Mexico to oversee.”

