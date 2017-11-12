Xcel on board with carbon-free legislation

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Xcel subsidiary Southwestern Public Service Co. says it supports a legislative proposal to make New Mexico’s electric generation 100 percent carbon free by 2045.

The utility serves about 385,000 customers in West Texas and New Mexico, about 30 percent of them scattered along the New Mexico’s eastern plains.

Senate Bill 489, known as the Energy Transition Act, would require SPS and the state’s two other public utilities to derive 50 percent of their local electricity sales from renewable resources by 2030 and 80 percent by 2040, followed by 100 percent carbon-free generation in 2045.

ADVERTISEMENTSkip

The company is closely following the bill, said David Hudson, Xcel president for the Southwest Region.

“We do support SB 489,” Hudson said. “In the short term, through 2030, our own company’s vision of reducing carbon emissions by 80 percent is consistent with the proposed legislation.”

SPS parent firm Xcel, which serves about 3.6 million electric customers in eight states, announced in December plans to reduce its carbon emissions to 80 percent below 2005 levels by 2030, and 100 percent carbon-free generation by 2050.

SPS plans to add a lot more renewable generation to its Southwest grid over the next decade, including a 522-megawatt wind farm in Roosevelt County that will be New Mexico’s largest wind facility when it comes online in 2020.

It’s also building a 478 MW wind farm in West Texas, and will purchase 230 MW of wind energy from another facility owned by NextEra Energy. Those projects together will increase SPS’ wind generation from 21 percent of its electricity now to 46 percent by 2022, making the utility’s system 48 percent carbon-free that year.

“We’ll need to add a few more resources to get to 50 percent renewables by 2030,” Hudson said.

Reaching 80 percent by 2040 may be more difficult, because sun and wind facilities need backup power from other sources, plus more transmission and grid infrastructure, all while keeping costs affordable for ratepayers, Hudson said.

The company will likely replace power in the 2030s from two coal plants it operates in West Texas with battery storage and natural gas generation, including carbon capture and sequestration as those technologies become available.

“There’s time for new Technologies to be developed,” Hudson said. “…We’ll have to take a harder look in the 2040-2045 period on how we reach zero-carbon generation.”