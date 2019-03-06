Sobering stories told to 3,200 students on opioid dangers

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

RIO RANCHO – The statistics were sobering, and so were the stories.

But there was also some entertainment to keep the Youth Summit on Opioid Awareness at Santa Ana Star Center from becoming too macabre Wednesday.

An estimated 3,200 middle school and high school students filled the floor at the Star Center, where they heard some horrific stories on the effects of opioid addiction, with promoters offering healthy choices and educating them about the dangers of opioid misuse and abuse.

ADVERTISEMENTSkip

The Mark Wahlberg Youth Foundation and DEA 360, which had El Paso Special Agent Kyle Williamson on hand to address the throng, sponsored the summit, one of a handful being held throughout the nation.

Karen Trujillo, the newly appointed secretary of the state Public Education Department, told two stories from her life, one about a nephew who’d become addicted and lost almost everything in his life before turning it around, and another about a friend who sensed addiction was closing in and made the decision to seek help.

“New Mexico has a sense of community, a sense of family,” she said, asking those in attendance to tell 10 people what they’d heard at the summit, and have each of them tell another 10 people, in an effort to stop the epidemic.

Wahlberg’s brother Jim, noting that 600 New Mexicans died from drug overdoses in 2017, told his story, which included 10 years behind bars “because of drug addiction and an addiction to alcohol.”

“One day at a time, I’m trying to be a better person,” he said, then showed a short feature film he’d produced.

“If Only” depicted high school friends preparing to meet at a Friday night party, with each instructed to bring pills; pills were then mingled in a large bowl, with party-goers grabbing them without any idea of what they were.

The movie’s “star” is at first embarrassed to have his mother discover he’d failed a drug test, then finds that a close friend – the boy who’d organized the party – died from a drug overdose.

There were some positive outcomes, including the tale told by Court “The Crusher” McGee, a professional UFC fighter who’d become addicted, recovered and stayed sober and successful in the octagon, but had lost two of his closest friends to drug overdoses in recent years.

And Jennifer Weiss-Burke of Albuquerque told the story of losing her sports-minded son, who’d had opioids prescribed to him to help him recover from sports injuries, but later became addicted to heroin.

As Weiss-Burke told about finding her 18-year-old son dead in his bed in the Northeast Heights one Saturday morning, about two dozen folks who’d lost family members to drug overdoses stood behind her, holding photos of their deceased loved ones.

“It hit us like a freight train,” Weiss-Burke said. “Addiction can happen to any one of us. Hopefully, the choices we make are good ones.”

That, along with “Try to make a difference,” expressed by Eric Martinez of Española, who’d lost a sister and his father to overdoses, were the overall messages.

The highlight for many appeared to be two performances by the latest winner of “The Voice,” Farmington teenager Chevel Shepherd, who sang four songs, closing out the two-hour event with “You’re Looking at Country.”