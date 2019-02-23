Delivery alert

Affidavit provides details of double-fatal Santa Fe crash

By Edmundo Carrillo / Journal Staff Writer
Wednesday, March 6th, 2019 at 5:38pm

SANTA FE — A police search warrant affidavit filed in Santa Fe District Court gives new details on a crash that killed a father and his young son on their way to school last month.

But the crash remains under investigation and no charges have been filed.

The car carrying Jeremiah Archuleta, a 9-year-old fourth grader at Gonzales Community School, and his father, 34-year-old Dominic Archuleta, collided with a Lexus SUV on St. Francis Drive at Paseo de Peralta/Hickox Street intersection around 7:30 a.m. Feb. 22.

Jeremiah was pronounced dead at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center shortly after the crash while Dominic died at University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque on Saturday.

The affidavit says Dominic Archuleta was driving a Scion sedan northbound on St. Francis. The female driver of the SUV was driving south on St. Francis before trying to make a left turn onto Paseo de Peralta. The woman had a green light but not a green turn arrow, the police affidavit says.

“(The woman) turned left in front of Mr. Archuleta’s vehicle and Mr. Archuleta could not stop his vehicle in time,” the affidavit says. The Journal is not identifying the woman because she has not been charged.

Archuleta’s car hit the right side of the SUV, causing both vehicles to spin. The Scion then hit a wall on the northeast corner of St. Francis and Paseo de Peralta.

The woman in the SUV and her daughter, who was in the passenger seat, were taken to the hospital and released later that day.

Santa Fe Police spokesman Greg Gurule could not provide additional details Wednesday because, he said, the crash remains under investigation.

A memorial for Jeremiah and Dominic, who were very involved in sports in the community and a local church, will be held at Capital High School on Saturday at 10 a.m. GoFundMe accounts have raised more than $35,000 for funeral costs, medical bills and family support.

