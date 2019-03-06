Jail inmates partake in Ash Wednesday

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — “Remember, man, that you are dust and to dust you shall return.”

Former Archbishop of Santa Fe Michael Sheehan uttered those words countless times as he wove through the county jail Wednesday holding a small bowl of ashes.

As he has done for years, Sheehan visited 1,400 inmates at the Metropolitan Detention Center on Ash Wednesday — placing ashes on the foreheads of inmates and jail staff.

“Good morning, I’m Archbishop Sheehan and this is Ash Wednesday. If anybody wants to receive ashes you may come forward now … doesn’t cost a thing,” he said as he strode into a men’s cell block.

One after the other, several inmates lined up to receive ashes from Sheehan. Some knelt, others stood. Many filed back to their bunks afterward, but a few dwelled by his side. Eventually, they asked if Sheehan would join them in prayer. In whispers, they asked forgiveness. They prayed for strength.

One of those inmates, 43-year-old Felipe Kozlowski, said he is grateful for the opportunity.

“He doesn’t have to come see us,” he said. “He takes time out of his day.”

Kozlowski said Christianity has played a role in his faith from the very beginning.

Raised in the Barelas neighborhood, Kozlowski said he was baptized at Sacred Heart Catholic Church and religion symbolizes the connection with his grandmother.

A man asked what Lent is all about, what Bible passage refers to it. Another wondered, if he washed off the ashes, will he still be blessed. A man from Florida said he can’t read or write but wanted to learn so he can study the Bible when he gets out in July.

Several of the inmates seemingly came forward just to participate in something out of their day-to-day routine. A few looked down at the gathering from the second tier, their elbows perched on the railing.

Sheehan walked from cell block to cell block, lamenting a nation full of crowded jails and the ills that lead to such a state.

But he is not the stereotypical priest. He likes to tell jokes, even when it comes to serious matters — such as his recent Alzheimer’s disease diagnosis. (He said it makes it easier to get people to drive him around.)

The jail staff all know him by name and it’s clear, after 55 years of priesthood, he doesn’t plan on stopping anytime soon.

“It gives me joy, it really does,” he said with a thin smile. “It’s what I became a priest for and I really love the priestly work. I wouldn’t trade a day of it for anything.”