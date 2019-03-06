Four seniors share a bond for UNM women

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

Four of a kind? Forget about it.

The four seniors who will suit up for their final regular-season home game with the UNM women’s basketball team tonight have four drastically different stories. All four will be honored immediately after the Lobos (23-5, 13-4 Mountain West) face Wyoming (20-6, 13-4) at Dreamstyle Arena.

Two Lobo seniors — Jaisa Nunn and Emily Lines — were recruited to Albuquerque as freshmen by previous coach Yvonne Sanchez’s staff, one from Washington, the other from Florida.

The other two — Erica Moore and Nike McClure — were lured to UNM as transfers by current coach Mike Bradbury, one from the Midwest, the other from the Pacific Northwest.

Differences have persisted since. This season, for example, Nunn and McClure have started every game while Lines and Moore have logged more minutes playing for UNM’s scout team during practice.

Even so, Nunn, Lines, Moore and McClure share some common ties beyond the cherry and silver uniforms they’ve been proud to wear.

“I wouldn’t trade this senior group for anything,” Nunn said. “We all bring something different to the table but we’re friends and Lobos for life.”

Lobo coach Mike Bradbury says the chemistry among his seniors has been critical to UNM’s success this season.

“In my mind these four have different but equal contributions,” Bradbury said. “It’s easy to see what Jaisa and Nike do, but Emily and Erica have excelled in their roles, too. Emily brings leadership, knowledge of the game and a willingness to work with younger teammates. Erica brings friendship and a positive attitude that makes everyone want her around.

“It’s a different group but a really good one.”

Nunn is easily the most familiar senior to Lobo fans. The 6-foot-3 post has played in 114 games and started all 63 over the past two seasons. She’s among UNM’s top six in career scoring, second in career rebounds and a legitimate contender for MWC Player of the Year.

McClure has made a name for herself at UNM in just one season. The personable 6-3 post has become a fan favorite though her biggest on-court contributions are defense, rebounds and blocked shots.

Lines and Moore, both of whom underwent season-ending surgical procedures after leg injuries during their careers, have remained popular in limited on-court roles.

“These four years have been so different than what I expected,” Lines said, “but what a great chapter of my life. The fans have been awesome and it seems like they’re everywhere. They’ve made me so glad I came here.”

Moore agreed.

“Yeah, it’s tough having two major surgeries and not playing a lot,” she said. “But I’ve been part of a great team for three years, met a lot of new people, including our great fans. Overall it’s been great.”

UNM’s four seniors and their teammates would like nothing better than to make tonight a festive occasion. They’ll need a strong on-court performance to make it happen.

New Mexico and Wyoming come into the game tied for second place in the Mountain West standings. They have more than just one rung on the conference-tournament seeding ladder at stake.

In addition to earning the No. 2 spot for next week’s MWC tournament in Las Vegas, Nev., tonight’s winner secures an automatic WNIT berth if it fails to advance to NCAA Tournament play.

Tonight’s game figures to be a battle. UNM and Wyoming prefer vastly different styles but all of their matchups have gone down to the wire in recent seasons, including the Lobos’ 78-75 win in Laramie in January.

Pace figures to be key to success tonight as UNM wants to play fast and score quickly while the Cowgirls thrive on half-court offense and 3-point shooting. Wyoming ranks second nationally in 3-point shooting percentage (40.4 percent) and has the nation’s most accurate long-range sniper in senior Marta Gomez.

But win or lose, UNM’s seniors say they’re looking forward to interacting with the Pit crowd — perhaps for the last time.

“I kind of hope we don’t come back,” McClure said, “because that means we’ll be playing in the NCAA Tournament. But either way (today) will be emotional because I love our fans. It’ll be water works for me, that’s for sure.”