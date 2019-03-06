State girls basketball preview: No. 3-seed West Mesa braces for tough opener

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

The beginning of the Class 5A girls state basketball tournament brings with it rematches — both recent and not so recent.

There will be 40 first-round games in the five classes Friday. All the first-round matchups can be found here.

Class 5A

West Mesa, the No. 3 seed, has drawn Oñate for the third consecutive season in the first round. And the previous two games were both more competitive than the Mustangs would have preferred.

“We can’t take them lightly,” Mustangs coach Manny Otero said. “We won by four two years ago and nine last year. I expect the game to be very close and competitive.”

Otero’s pregame focus is on how to slow Oñate’s 6-foot-1 senior post, Estrella Avalos, and keep her from getting entrenched on the blocks. She, along with guards Sydney Hobbs and Angel Jones, combine for about 45 points a game for the Knights (15-13).

Otero, like many coaches with higher seeds in the 5A bracket, has to be sure his team is focused on the first round and not the looming quarterfinal game at Dreamstyle Arena — the Pit on Tuesday.

“We haven’t talked about anyone deeper into the bracket than Oñate,” Otero said.

The 8-9 matchup, between La Cueva and Rio Rancho, pairs teams that met the Friday before Christmas, with the Bears rolling, 68-52.

La Cueva (18-7) didn’t lose to any team this season outside its district: three times to West Mesa, and two each to Piedra Vista and Farmington.

“We have to do a good job of keeping them out of the paint and chasing (Laura) Gutierrez off the 3-point line,” Bears coach Robert Perea said.

Sandia (Mayfield), Cleveland (Farmington) and Eldorado (Piedra Vista) will be on the road Friday.

Cleveland whipped the Scorpions 66-51 in December’s Joe Armijo Classic, despite a huge game from Farmington 5-10 senior forward Jordan Vasquez, who had a season-high 37 points. She averages close to 19 a game.

“We were able to get up and down the floor. We broke their press pretty easily,” Storm coach Susan Kubala said. “We were hitting on cylinders.”

Farmington freshman guard Kiiyani Anitielu, an active part of that offense and the Scorps’ second-leading scorer, also concerns Cleveland.

A couple of miles away from that contest, district rivals Piedra Vista and Eldorado (the only sub-.500 team in the field) will also be meeting. The second-seeded Panthers cruised by 23 and 27 points in league play.

In Las Cruces, the young roster from District 5 champion Sandia, led by senior guard Sapirah Broussard and sophomore guard Viane Cumber, faces a tough test in District 3 champion Mayfield, which is led by senior Alize Ruiz (15.5 ppg, 9.8 rpg) and has won 14 straight.

No. 5 seed Volcano Vista and its gifted, super-young lineup play host to Alamogordo in the first round. The Tigers are a 12 seed despite their 21-8 record.

The other first-round matchups have Deming visiting No. 1 seed and defending big-school state champion Hobbs, and Centennial going to Carlsbad.

Class 4A

There are two all-metro games in the first round Friday — No. 2 Los Lunas hosting No. 15 Bernalillo, and 10th-seeded Hope Christian at No. 7 St. Pius. It will the first meeting of the season in both instances.

The Tigers won last year’s 5A state title and will be heavily favored against the untested Spartans, who are led by outstanding freshman guard Juliana Aragon.

St. Pius coach Phil Griego wasn’t thrilled with his first-round assignment, describing the Huskies — who faced a tremendously rigorous nondistrict scheduled — as a top-8 caliber team.

“It’s unfortunate we have to play them in the first round,” Griego said.

“We’ve got to defend well,” Griego added. “It’s been kind of our staple all year. We have to continue that. We can’t give away rhythm shots from the perimeter, and we’ve got to take away drive lanes.”

Hayley Valencia, a 5-10 sophomore for Hope, and senior guard Maya Trujillo of St. Pius lead their teams in scoring.

At Highland, the fifth-ranked Hornets welcome Los Alamos.

Around the rest of the first round, the familiarity quotient is high. Shiprock plays top-seeded Kirtland Central, Grants travels to Gallup, Artesia goes to Portales, and Española Valley is at Pojoaque Valley. All of those are matchups between district rivals, except for the Grants-Gallup game.

Silver (22-4), the 6 seed, is playing host to Goddard on Friday.

Other Classes

The only metro-area school to qualify for state in the lower three classes was Sandia Prep, the No. 11 seed in Class 3A, which features 5-9 junior Samantha Jeffries (13.8 ppg, 10.5 rpg). The Sundevils are at No. 6 Tularosa on Friday night.

Robertson (3A), Texico (2A) and Melrose (1A) are the top seeds in their brackets. Pine Hill in 1A and Los Lunas in 4A have the longest active girls’ winning streaks, both at 20 in a row.

The second week of state for the girls begins Tuesday in four of the five classes. Class 1A’s quarterfinals are Wednesday.

The Journal will preview the boys’ first round in Friday’s Journal.