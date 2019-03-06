Delivery alert

UNM pro day open to public

By ABQJournal News Staff
Wednesday, March 6th, 2019 at 7:43pm

The University of New Mexico football team will host its annual Pro Day on Friday, starting at 12:30 p.m. in the Tow Diehm Weight Room before moving to the Lobo Indoor Practice Facility for drills.

The event is free and open to the public. The public is asked to park in the upper parking lot at Stadium West. Fans should follow Lobo Football on Twitter (@UNMLoboFB) for any time changes. If player measuring and weighting-in goes fast, the event may start earlier.

UNM’s Pro Day in the weight room work will consist of the bench press, vertical press and the standing long jump, and the field work will consist of the 40-yard dash, shuttle drill, cone drill and individual workouts.

Several NFL scouts are scheduled to be in attendance.

Approximately 13 Lobos from the 2018 team are scheduled to participate. A complete list of participants will be available at Pro Day.

