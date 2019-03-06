APD: Man shot, severely injured in SW Albuquerque

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A man is in critical condition after a shooting in southwest Albuquerque, according to the Albuquerque police department.

APD spokesman Daren DeAguero said officers responded to a shooting around 7:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of Desert Breeze SW, near Arenal and Unser.

He said police found a man with a gunshot wound. The man was taken to the hospital where he is in critical condition.

“The investigation is in the early stages therefore information is limited,” DeAguero said. “No one is currently in custody.”