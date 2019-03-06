KOAT morning co-anchor Marisa Maez moving on

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A local anchor who delivered the news in the morning for 16 years is leaving that role later this week.

KOAT-TV announced Wednesday that Marisa Maez, the co-anchor of Action 7 News More in the Morning, is leaving the station. Her last day is Friday.

Maez joined KOAT as an associate producer in January 1999. She worked as a reporter and co-anchored the 6 p.m. show prior to taking her current position 16 years ago, she said on the morning show Wednesday.

Maez is leaving to spend more time with her family, according to a news release from the station.

“I am so grateful to all of the loyal viewers who have faithfully watched me go through so many changes professionally and personally,” Maez said in a prepared statement. “How lucky I am to have had such a wonderful career, it makes saying goodbye so difficult.”

A native New Mexican, Maez started at KOAT shortly after graduating with a degree in broadcast journalism from the University of New Mexico.

“We are very sorry to see Marisa leave KOAT. She is an excellent anchor and journalist and a valuable member of our morning team,” said KOAT President and General Manager Lori Waldon. “But we understand her desire to spend more time with her family. We will miss her.”

Marisa Maez