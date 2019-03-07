Emptying the Notebook: Lobos beat Boise State on Senior Night

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

Here are some extra notes, quotes, news, stats, videos, tweets and whatever else I could empty out of the old notebook after the Lobos’ 73-72 win over Boise State on Wednesday night:

A number to know: 100

It wasn’t his best game of the season.

It wasn’t bad, but it was just six points on 2-of-4 shooting (yes, Anthony Mathis took a grand total of four shots in 36 minutes played thanks to the Boise State defense).

ADVERTISEMENTSkip

Numbers like that for his Senior Night game won’t go down in the history books as one of the most memorable for the Lobos senior guard and leading scorer. But Mathis seemed more than happy to defer to fellow senior Dane Kuiper for the game-winning heroics for the night.

Don’t worry. Those history books are hardly closed for Mathis.

With 6:03 left in the game, the 6-foot-3 guard drained his second 3-pointer of the game, giving him 100 made on the season with at least two UNM games remaining.

That tops last year’s mark of 98 for Mathis and pulls him within two 3-pointers of tying, and three of breaking, the UNM single season record of 102 made 3-pointers in the 1998-99 season by Kevin Henry.

Here’s a look at 3-pointer No. 100 for Mathis…

The gamer…

Here was the gamer I filed from the Pit on Wednesday night after postgame senior night festivities:

Senior night

As reported before the game and throughout social media on Wednesday night, the game was the final in the Pit for seniors Anthony Mathis and Dane Kuiper.

In an emotional postgame senior night ceremony, both players received their framed jerseys with families on hand and addressed the crowd and teammates.

Head coach Paul Weir started his remarks off by saying of the two four-year players: “I’m 39 and I have two seniors who are more mature than I am some times.”

While the ceremony at the end had the tears, here’s a look at their final intros as starters in the Pit:

The final home intros of the Lobo careers of @DaneKuiper14 and Anthony @mathis290. pic.twitter.com/Zlf5TCPXtV — Geoff Grammer (@GeoffGrammer) March 7, 2019

The steal to seal the deal

The game story linked above covered it. But since you’re here, why not go ahead and look at that game-winning Dane Kuiper steal…

Senior Dane Kuiper seals the win for UNM with a steal!#GoLobos pic.twitter.com/T7AQFAXbH0 — Lobo Basketball (@UNMLoboMBB) March 7, 2019

Makuach hits the game-winner

A steal can’t preserve a win unless you actually have a lead to preserve.

And the Lobos only had that 73-72 lead because sophomore Makuach Maluach hit a 3-pointer with 1:31 left in the game, a shot that somehow wasn’t mentioned once in the postgame press conference and got very little play on social media.

Here’s that game-winner:

Maluach with a big three to put the Lobos back on top! #GoLobos pic.twitter.com/FLaAhLVqgV — Lobo Basketball (@UNMLoboMBB) March 7, 2019

ADVERTISEMENTSkip

He said it

“We’ve showed this year that we can beat the best team in the conference and lose to the worst.” — UNM senior Dane Kuiper when asked what the Lobos are capable of doing in next week’s Mountain West Tournament

Meanwhile, in San Diego…

The Fresno State Bulldogs erased an 8-point deficit in the final couple of minutes at Viejas Arena to beat the San Diego State Aztecs and lock up the No. 3 seed in the MWC Tournament and securing for the Aztecs the No. 4 seed.

In case you can’t tell by the tweet below, that would be a rather impressive Fresno State sweep of the Aztecs in both football and basketball, the latter coming with first-year head coach Justin Hutson leading the way after leaving SDSU’s bench last season.

Around the Mountain

There were three games in the Mountain West on Wednesday and five more coming on Saturday to close out the regular season:

ADVERTISEMENTSkip

WEDNESDAY:

• New Mexico 73, Boise State 72

• Fresno State 76, San Diego State 74

• Wyoming 81, San Jose State 71

SATURDAY (times MT):

• UNLV at Colorado State, 2

• New Mexico at Wyoming, 4

• Air Force at Boise State, 5

• San Jose State at Fresno State, 5

• San Diego State at No. 17 Nevada, 8:30 p.m.

(Utah State has a bye)

Mountain West standings

Through Wednesday’s games:

15-3* Utah State

14-3 Nevada

12-5 Fresno State

11-6 San Diego State

10-7 UNLV

8-9 Air Force

7-10 Colorado State

7-10 New Mexico

6-11 Boise State

3-14 Wyoming

1-16 San Jose State

(*Clinched share of MW title)

So what does it all mean?

The seeds for next week’s MW Tournament that we know of today are:

1. (Utah State or Nevada)

2. (Utah State or Nevada)

3. Fresno State

4. San Diego State

5. UNLV

6. (Colorado State, UNM or Air Force)

7. (Colorado State, UNM or Air Force)

8. (Colorado State, UNM or Air Force)

9. Boise State

10. Wyoming

11. San Jose State

Meanwhile, meet Mr. 2,000

The Lobos will get an up close and personal look at the Mountain West’s new 2,000 point man on Saturday in Laramie, Wyo.

ADVERTISEMENTSkip

Wyoming Cowboys senior Justin James scored 25 points on Wednesday night at San Jose State and became the sixth player in Mountain West history to pass 2,000 career points (he has 2,002), and fifth to have done it entirely in the Mountain West.

Mr. 2K‼️ Congratulations to @1JustinJames on becoming the sixth in MW history to reach 2,000 points!#OneWyoming #GoWyo pic.twitter.com/TPVz3dlF57 — Wyoming Cowboy Basketball (@wyo_mbb) March 7, 2019

The list of 2,000 point scorers in Mountain West history, according to the league’s record book posted online, include:

• 2,599 Jimmer Fredette, BYU (2007-11)

• 2,189 Brandon Heath, San Diego State (2003-07)

• 2,168 Brandon Ewing, Wyoming (2005-09)

• 2,031 Marvelle Harris, Fresno State (2012-16)

• 2,015 Jordan Caroline*, Nevada (2014-current)

• 2,001 Justin James, Wyoming (2015-current)

(*Caroline scored 303 points in the 2014-15 season at Southern Illinois before transferring to Nevada)

You’ve got a friend in me

One of the hidden friendships of the Mountain West — Leon Rice and Snake — was reignited on Wednesday before the game.

ADVERTISEMENTSkip

Words can’t do it justice, so thankfully B.J. Raines of the Idaho Press caught it all on video:

Leon Rice greets the legendary ‘Snake’ on his entrance into the arena. He’s befriended Snake over the years and has had him come to shootaround and talk to the team before. pic.twitter.com/zZBEX01Kz4 — B.J. Rains (@BJRains) March 7, 2019

Plus/minus stats

Here are Wednesday’s +/- stats (how the game’s score changed while a player was on the court) for the Lobos with minutes played in parenthesis:

+6 Drue Drinnon (13:51)

+5 Carlton Bragg (25:00)

+3 Vance Jackson (29:29)

+1 Corey Manigault (22:38)

+1 Dane Kuiper (17:43)

+1 Keith McGee (18:06)

0 Anthony Mathis (35:46)

-2 Vladimir Pinchuk (8:48)

-10 Makuach Maluach (28:39)

Another good bye

Four years in the program like Kuiper and Mathis put in is a lot nowadays in college basketball.

What about six? That’s what Santa Fean Estevan Sandoval, a second year graduate assistant with the Lobos after four years as a manager, put in with the Lobos.

Wednesday was likely his last Pit game too, at least in this stint of his coaching career.

His senior night was 2 yrs ago as a manager (he's now a grad asst.), but tonight is the final home game after 6 YEARS w/ @UNMLoboMBB for Santa Fe native @EstevanSandoval, who used to ask his parents every B-day to take him and his friends to Lobo games. Good luck, Estevan! pic.twitter.com/jr1Ydnzcpz — Geoff Grammer (@GeoffGrammer) March 7, 2019

ADVERTISEMENTSkip

Meanwhile, in Santa Fe…

UNM: We had drama on the basketball court Wednesday night

New Mexico politicians: Hold my beer

What a night in the Senate. I’m told 7 senators who left to play in charity basketball will be brought back after procedural fight after lengthy filibuster on high-profile energy transition bill. #nmleg #nmpol — Dan Boyd (@DanBoydNM) March 7, 2019

Here are some of the returned senators still in their basketball gear. #nmleg pic.twitter.com/3yLwrkyHxD — Dan Boyd (@DanBoydNM) March 7, 2019

The annual House vs. Senate charity basketball game in Santa Fe for cancer fundraising didn’t exactly happen on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENTSkip

As Journal reporter Dan Boyd reported, seven Senators were called back from the Santa Fe Indian School gym — still in Lobos basketball gear — to be on hand for some political games instead of basketball games.

The event still raised $32,000 for the UNM Comprehensive Cancer Center, so that’s the best news.

Attendance

The announced attendance for Wednesday’s Senior Night game between Boise State and UNM in Dreamstyle Arena – the Pit: 10,279.

Based on NCAA.com data, this should bring the Lobos final average home attendance for the 2018-19 season to 11,107. That’s up from the 10,883 the program average last season, which is a good sign in that UNM was one of the few programs in the country that grew in attendance this season.

On the other hand, UNM is ranked No. 30 in the average home attendance figures and No. 31 Utah, which has two home games left and a senior night of its own, appear trending up fast enough to catch and pass the Lobos, dropping UNM out of the top 30 in attendance.

UNM will close another season leading the Mountain West in average home attendance, though, as none of the teams with home games on Saturday, including nationally-ranked Nevada expecting a sell out vs. San Diego State, can mathematically pass the Lobos.

Do you have the time?

Well, after a season of fans complaining about late, often 9 p.m. start times, the Lobos and Boise State agreed to move Wednesday’s night 9 p.m. start to 7 p.m. when the ESPN family of networks decided two weeks ago to put the game online only on ESPN3.com.

ADVERTISEMENTSkip

UNM announced the change at each of the past two home games, sent emails to season ticket holders, who all had tickets showing 9 p.m. as the start time, and even contacted ESPN to change its website, which was still displaying as of Monday a 9 p.m. start time.

Still, not everybody got the message as the crowd was unusually low for a Senior night game, especially coming off a win four days earlier with more fans in attendance.

to your point- just had a car with an elderly couple stop at university & CC wondering why everyone was outside – fan replied the game is over and they had a horrified look on their face OOOPS #didntgetthememo — Matt Jones (@lobojonz) March 7, 2019

He said it

During the game, vocal Lobo super fan Rudy Chavez, or just Rudy C for those who know him only by his super fan alter ego, yelled at referee Eric Curry after a foul call on UNM’s Carlton Bragg.

“Come on, Eric! You’re better than that!” Chavez yelled from his seat about 15 feet from mine on media row.

At least five Lobo fans in unison immediately shouted: “No he’s not!”

Postgame video

Here is the video of Paul Weir’s postgame press conference that I posted to the Journal’s Facebook page (started a couple minutes before I got to the press room as I was still downstairs in the Pit talking with people on the court during the postgame Senior Night festivities:

ADVERTISEMENTSkip

Up next

Saturday: UNM at Wyoming, 4 p.m., EPSN3.com, 770 AM/94.5 FM

Final stat sheet

Here’s the final stat sheet I took a picture of after the game:

Final stat sheet: UNM 73, Boise State 72 pic.twitter.com/afGEphMsOU — Geoff Grammer (@GeoffGrammer) March 7, 2019

And for those who prefer the digital version of the box score, here you go: New Mexico 73, Boise State 72

Signs of the time

She’s done it all season, whether it was to welcome Cartlon Bragg or show support for coach Paul Weir. The signs hanging from her season ticket seats above the Pit ramp on Wednesday were for Lobo seniors Dane Kuiper and Anthony Mathis:

ADVERTISEMENTSkip

With the final score in the background and Boise State’s Leon Rice walking down the ramp to do postgame radio, I got one last pic this season of @mamajenninabq1‘s posters atop the Pit ramp as I headed to do interviews. Tonight’s were for seniors @DaneKuiper14

and @mathis290. pic.twitter.com/kInkaWQElP — Geoff Grammer (@GeoffGrammer) March 7, 2019

Grammer’s Guesses

Time to start rethinking the whole career in sports betting with my 9-year-old daughter.

The Guesses went 0-3 on Wednesday and are now just 45-47-2 on the season picking games against the point spread.

My daughter’s coin flip picks went 1-2 on Wednesday and are now at 40–52-2 on the season.