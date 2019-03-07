Delivery alert

There may be an issue with the delivery of your newspaper. This alert will expire at NaN. Click here for more info.

Recover password

Kroger shares plummet on weak Q4 sales, profits

By Associated Press
Published: Thursday, March 7th, 2019 at 8:55am
Updated: Thursday, March 7th, 2019 at 8:56am
Kroger shares plummet on weak Q4 sales, profits
FILE- This June 15, 2017, file photo, shows Kroger grocery store shopping carts with the store's name in Flowood, Miss. Kroger reports financial results Thursday, March 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

CINCINNATI — Shares of Kroger are falling sharply after the grocer’s costly modernization plan dragged down profits during the fourth quarter.

The Cincinnati chain posted net income of $259 million, or 48 cents per share. That’s down from last year’s $854 million and per-share earnings were four cents short of Wall Street expectations, according to a survey by FactSet.

Kroger shares fell more than 12 percent Thursday in the worst day of trading this year.

In 2018, Kroger initiated a three-year plan to increase digital sales, redesign stores and invest in popular store brands.

Kroger invested $3 billion last year and expects to at least match that this year.

But sales dropped 9.5 percent in the final three months of the year to $28.1 billion, which was also short of analyst projections.

AlertMe

Advertisement

Suggested on ABQjournal

Hyundai replaces General Motors as NFL auto sponsor Hyundai replaces General Motors as NFL auto sponsor – Jun 29, 2015
California: Self-driving cars must have driver behind wheel California: Self-driving cars must have driver behind wheel – Dec 16, 2015
San Francisco battles epidemic of auto burglaries San Francisco battles epidemic of auto burglaries – Jun 13, 2016
Police: Colts' David Parry arrested in Scottsdale, Arizona Police: Colts' David Parry arrested in Scottsdale, Arizona – Feb 28, 2017

Subscribe to the Albuquerque Journal for only $10.
TOP |