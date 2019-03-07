Public safety recruiting event for women set for Monday

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — There are 650 New Mexico State Police officers. Forty-one are women.

And out of 299 Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies, 35 are women.

The Albuquerque Police Department has 134 women on a force of 922 and the US Marshals Service employs four women in sworn positions, out of a total of 58.

ADVERTISEMENTSkip

The local FBI operation has a little more than 100 women employed with the bureau, out of almost 300 employees total. A department spokesman asked the Journal not to provide exact numbers for “security reasons.”

With those statistics in mind, federal, state and local law enforcement agencies will hold an event Monday aimed at recruiting more women into public safety.

“The purpose of the event is to recruit the next generation of special agents, marshals, police officers and sheriffs deputies …,” said James Langenberg, Special Agent in Charge of the Albuquerque FBI Division, at a media briefing last month. “We’re seeking diverse individuals with unique educational, professional and life experiences to carry out our respective critical missions.”

The media briefing was attended by women who work for local agencies – ranging from a civilian media specialist for APD, a BCSO spokeswoman and an FBI agent who just graduated the academy to a 7-year veteran with NMSP and a Senior Inspector with the US Marshals.

Several of those women will be on a panel at the recruiting event.

Emily Fertitta, a special agent with the FBI, said she began her career in law enforcement last year, after being inspired by her husband and his friends who work for the FBI.

“I think it’s something women need to step up and do,” she said. “We’re half the population and we have the opportunity. We need to stand up and make those sacrifices and have the support of our community to make it happen.”

Frank Fisher, an FBI spokesman, said the Valencia County Sheriff’s Department, Sandoval County Sheriff’s Department, US Secret Service, Las Cruces Police Department, Drug Enforcement Administration and the Rio Rancho Police Department will also attend.

Public Safety Recruiting for Women

When: Monday from 5-7 p.m.

Where: Sid Cutters Pilots’ Pavilion, Balloon Fiesta Park

Who: FBI, APD, BCSO, DEA, US Marshals, State Police, RRPD, more

Goal: To hire the next generation in public safety