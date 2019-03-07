Delivery alert

There may be an issue with the delivery of your newspaper. This alert will expire at NaN. Click here for more info.

Recover password

NMSP: ABQ mother injured, baby killed in West NM crash

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer
Thursday, March 7th, 2019 at 3:09pm

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — State Police say a woman may face charges after she drove into oncoming traffic Wednesday morning and caused a multi-vehicle crash that left her unrestrained 5-month-old dead.

State Police spokesman Ray Wilson said the baby died at the scene and the child’s mother, a 28-year-old from Albuquerque, was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries. An Albuquerque man in another vehicle was injured in the crash but is expected to survive.

He said speeding and driver inattention on the mother’s part are believed to have led to the crash and, pending the investigation she may face felony charges in her child’s death.

“Alcohol does not appear to be involved and seatbelts were worn by everyone except the baby was not properly restrained,” Wilson said.

He said the crash occurred around 8 a.m. on state road 371, several miles north of Thoreau, NM.

Wilson said the mother was headed south when, “for reason still under investigation,” she drove into oncoming traffic and clipped one car’s side mirror before crashing “almost head on” into an SUV.

He said the woman’s car then spun into an unoccupied Mckinley County deputy’s vehicle, who was investigating a previous crash. No deputies were injured.

“This case is still under investigation with the assistance of the New Mexico State Police Crash Reconstruction Unit,” he said.

AlertMe

Advertisement

Suggested on ABQjournal

Woman, 78, May Have Passed Out Before Ruidoso Downs Crash Woman, 78, May Have Passed Out Before Ruidoso Downs Crash – Aug 31, 2011
Head-on crash kills six, including 2 kids, in Pa. Head-on crash kills six, including 2 kids, in Pa. – Sep 2, 2013
DA forced to drop charge against mom DA forced to drop charge against mom – Jun 16, 2016
NMSP: Mother and child killed in crash in western NM NMSP: Mother and child killed in crash in western NM – Feb 7, 2019

Subscribe to the Albuquerque Journal for only $10.
TOP |