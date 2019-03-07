Bosque fire breaks out northeast of Belen

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Valencia County firefighters are battling a large blaze that started near the river Thursday afternoon and then pushed into farmlands and neighborhoods in the Adelino area.

Valencia County Fire Chief Brian Culp said the fire is zero percent contained. Several homes have been evacuated.

He did not have an estimate on the size of the fire or say what may have caused it.

Culp said the blaze started around 4 p.m. near the Rio Grande, northeast of Belen.

From there, high winds drove the flames into surrounding farmlands before reaching residential areas in Adelino.

He said fire departments from Albuquerque, Bosque Farms, Peralta, Bernalillo and Sandoval are assisting, along with others.