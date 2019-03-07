Delivery alert

There may be an issue with the delivery of your newspaper. This alert will expire at NaN. Click here for more info.

Recover password

Bosque fire breaks out northeast of Belen

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer
Thursday, March 7th, 2019 at 4:49pm

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Valencia County firefighters are battling a large blaze that started near the river Thursday afternoon and then pushed into farmlands and neighborhoods in the Adelino area.

Valencia County Fire Chief Brian Culp said the fire is zero percent contained. Several homes have been evacuated.

He did not have an estimate on the size of the fire or say what may have caused it.

Culp said the blaze started around 4 p.m. near the Rio Grande, northeast of Belen.

From there, high winds drove the flames into surrounding farmlands before reaching residential areas in Adelino.

He said fire departments from Albuquerque, Bosque Farms, Peralta, Bernalillo and Sandoval are assisting, along with others.

AlertMe

Advertisement

Suggested on ABQjournal

UPDATE: Valencia County Wild Fire Contained UPDATE: Valencia County Wild Fire Contained – Feb 27, 2007
Fire Near Belen Burns Three Homes Fire Near Belen Burns Three Homes – Jun 28, 2011
Rio Grande Bosque Closed Rio Grande Bosque Closed – Jun 29, 2011
Body of missing girl, 1, found after fire Body of missing girl, 1, found after fire – Dec 7, 2016

Subscribe to the Albuquerque Journal for only $10.
TOP |