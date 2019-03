.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

SANTA FE — New Mexicans would have to be 21 or older to buy cigarettes, e-cigarettes or other tobacco products under legislation that won approval 38-0 in the Senate on Thursday.

The legislation, Senate Bill 342, now goes to the House for consideration.

The sponsor of the bill, Sen. Linda Lopez, D-Albuquerque, said it has an exemption for active-duty military personnel and a grandfather clause to allow young adults who are already 18 now to keep buying .