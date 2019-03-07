DA gives update on rape kit backlog

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Bernalillo District Attorney’s Office say they have screened over half of the cases submitted to them from the rape kit backlog. Most of them have been closed without an arrest.

DA spokesman Michael Patrick said prosecutors have looked over 1600 of the more than 2000 cases submitted and have closed 900 for various reasons.

“Mostly due to the fact the statue of limitations expired,” he said in an email Thursday.

He said some of the cases, which date back to 1981, were closed due to lack of sufficient evidence or the victim died.

In the latest indictments, Patrick said they have charged four people in connection to backlog cases. Prosecutors have another 50 cases “currently under investigation and being prepared for indictment.”

According to court records, Dayquan Terna, 22, Regina Gomez, 20, and Jose Gonzalez, 37, currently face rape charges but the fourth person named by Patrick has not been charged yet.