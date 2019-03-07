Baseball: Lobos, Aggies to host weekend series

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

The University of New Mexico baseball team will host Cal State Fullerton today at 6 p.m. in the opener of a three-game series at Santa Ana Star Field.

The Lobos (8-4) and Titans (5-5) will square off Saturday at 2 p.m. and Sunday at noon.

Cal State Fullerton was nationally ranked before losing two of three to Stanford last weekend. The Titans have played a strong early schedule and have wins over TCU, Virginian and Oklahoma. Middle infielders Hank LaForte and Sahid Valenzuela have paced the Fullerton offense this season, hitting .333 and .389, respectively.

New Mexico had a six-game winning streak snapped in Sunday’s wild 22-18 loss to San Jose State. The Lobos also have played a difficult schedule and have wins over Minnesota, Gonzaga and Arizona. UNM has six players hitting .310 or better led by designated hitter Jeff Deimling (.474). Right-hander Justin Slaten (1-0, 1.00 ERA) is scheduled to start the opener for UNM.

NMSU: The Aggies (11-2) host La Salle (6-3) tonight at 6 to open a four-game series. Aggie Nick Gonzales, who leads all three Triple-Crown categories (.590, 10 homers, 37 RBIs) is the reigning national player of the month.