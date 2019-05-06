Guadalupe banners OK’d by Santa Fe council committee

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

SANTA FE – Banners depicting a stylized image of Our Lady of Guadalupe intended to help promote the Guadalupe Street business district have the blessing of the nearby parish named after the venerated Marian figure, according to a city official.

Liz Camacho, the city’s economic development and communications administrator, told the City Council’s Public Works Committee on Monday that the Rev. Dennis Garcia was “fine” with 22 banners being placed on pole structures on Guadalupe street between the south end of Paseo de Peralta and West Alameda streets in the city’s downtown area.

“He didn’t find it to be a commercialization of the image of Our Lady of Guadalupe,” she said.

The committee unanimously approved the proposal with little discussion.

The banners depict a simple outline of the head and shoulders of the Virgin of Guadalupe, or Our Lady of Guadalupe, a Marian apparition in Mexico that has become an iconic symbol in the Catholic Church. A huge, colorful statue brought from Mexico and installed by the Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic parish a decade ago has become a local landmark.

The banner proposal met resistance when heard by the Historic Districts Review Board last month. Among the concerns raised by board members were that the use of a religious image to promote a business district might be inappropriate. The H-Board approved the proposal with the recommended condition that the banners only be displayed for three months and that Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic parish, which is located on Guadalupe Street, be consulted.

Some members of the H-Board also said they felt the color red on the banners was too bright and questioned whether “St.” — the abbreviation for “Street” — could be confused for the abbreviation for “Saint.”

According to the resolution approved by the Public Works Committe, the banners would “promote the area as a destination for people seeking out local shops and restaurants.”

The Guadalupe Street Association is spearheading the proposal, saying the banners will call attention to its stores and help compensate for the loss of the Sanbusco Market Center, an anchoring shopping center that was sold a few years ago and is being converted into the new site of the New Mexico School for the Arts.

The banners, designed by Alberto Elias Zalma of Zalma Lofton Gallery, which is located on Guadalupe Street, would be installed at the expense of the association using brackets that were installed to hang banners for the city’s 400th anniversary in 2010.

The proposal will next be heard by the council Finance Committee on May 20. A public hearing and possible action by the City Council is scheduled for May 29.