City Council OKs $250,000 to aid asylum-seekers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — After nearly two hours of public testimony and board discussion, the Albuquerque City Council voted 6-3 on Monday night to allocate $250,000 to aid asylum-seeking migrants passing through the city.

The money can be used for contracts and grants to the faith-based groups and other community organizations who have already assisted the more than 2,200 asylum seekers bused into the city by federal immigration authorities.

The groups provide a few days’ shelter — often in hotels or churches — food, clothing and medical care as the migrants await travel to meet family members and sponsors in other cities around the country.

The vote went along party lines with the six Democrats supporting Councilor Pat Davis’ proposal to release $250,000 from the general fund and the three Republicans voting against it.

