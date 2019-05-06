Delivery alert

City Council OKs $250,000 to aid asylum-seekers

By Jessica Dyer / Journal Staff Writer
Monday, May 6th, 2019 at 8:34pm
Couy Griffin, Otero County Commissioner addresses the City Council to express his opposition for the resolution to use $ 250,000 of City money to fund migrants passing through Albuquerque. Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Journal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — After nearly two hours of public testimony and board discussion, the Albuquerque City Council voted 6-3 on Monday night to allocate $250,000 to aid asylum-seeking migrants passing through the city.

The money can be used for contracts and grants to the faith-based groups and other community organizations who have already assisted the more than 2,200 asylum seekers bused into the city by federal immigration authorities.

The groups provide a few days’ shelter — often in hotels or churches — food, clothing and medical care as the migrants await travel to meet family members and sponsors in other cities around the country.

The vote went along party lines with the six Democrats supporting Councilor Pat Davis’ proposal to release $250,000 from the general fund and the three Republicans voting against it.

