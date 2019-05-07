13 NM students named National Merit scholarship winners

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Thirteen New Mexico students were announced Tuesday as winners of the National Merit $2,500 scholarships.

They were chosen from a nationwide pool of more than 15,000 individuals.

These scholars are the “finalists in each state judged to have the strongest combination of accomplishments, skills, and potential for success in rigorous college studies, National Merit Scholarship Program officials said in a news release.

They may may use their awards at any regionally accredited U.S. college or university.

The vast majority of scholarships offered are underwritten by approximately 400 independent corporate and college sponsors that share program goals of honoring scholastically talented youth and encouraging academic excellence.

The New Mexico winners are as follows:

— Vera Luisa Berger, Bosque School, Albuquerque

— Khadijah Burke, Albuquerque HS, Albuquerque

— Thomas Fisher, College and Career HS, Albuquerque

— Noah P. Gallegos, Sandia Prep, Albuquerque

— Lauren J. Harstad, Eldorado HS, Albuquerque

— Ruth E. Mueller, Early College Academy, Albuquerque — Allison Elise Rodas, La Cueva HS, Albuquerque

— Micah K. Sandman, Albuquerque Academy, Albuquerque

— Anita X. Sumali, La Cueva HS, Albuquerque

— Akshay K. Warrier, Albuquerque Academy, Albuquerque

— Stella Mae Asmerom, Albuquerque Academy, Corrales

— Austin John Hillis, Centennial HS, Las Cruces

— Kaden R. Taylor, Centennial HS, Las Cruces

— Antonio T. Dowdy, Los Alamos HS, White Rock