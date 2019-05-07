TTEC: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — TTEC Holdings Inc. (TTEC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $19 million.

On a per-share basis, the Englewood, Colorado-based company said it had net income of 41 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, came to 51 cents per share.

The customer engagement management company posted revenue of $394.4 million in the period.

TTEC expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.61 billion to $1.63 billion.

TTEC shares have risen 26% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $35.94, an increase of 12% in the last 12 months.

