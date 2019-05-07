Santa Fe man dies in motor scooter crash

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

SANTA FE – A Santa Fe man was killed Monday evening when the motor scooter he was riding hit a guardrail on St. Francis Drive.

Santa Fe police say that 51-year-old Lonnie Petry was exiting the ramp that leads from St. Michael’s Drive onto northbound St. Francis at about 6 p.m. Monday when he crashed.

“It looks like he was driving a (motor) scooter, maybe at high speed, and hit a guardrail,” said Greg Gurulé, a spokesman for Santa Fe Police Department. “He was lying on the ground and people were trying to revive him when our officers arrived.”

The crash required both the eastbound lanes of St. Michael’s and northbound lanes of St. Francis to be closed while police conducted an investigation, he said.

It’s unclear whether Petry was wearing a helmet.

Petry’s Facebook page says that he attended Santa Fe High School and studied at Santa Fe Community College. It also indicates that he was single and was the operator of Handy Dandy Handyman Helpers, a business with the same address as his home on Piñon Drive.

There are also photos of him and children posing while sitting on a motor scooter.

In January, he posted a message that read, “Life is too short to worry about stupid things. Have fun. Fall in love. Regret nothing, and don’t let people bring you down.”

That same month, he posted a short video of a child rolling in the snow along with the message, “Really happy my Son Daughter and Granddaughter went sledding

at Hyde Park…… way too much fun.”

Online court records show that Petry has had several run-ins with the law, including incidents of assault upon a peace officer, battery upon of peace officer and resisting, evading or obstructing an officer.

He was also arrested multiple times for DUI offenses, including one from last September that was still pending. Court records show that conditions of his release were set on April 25. Jury selection for a trail was scheduled for August.

Petry was also involved in another case that sought U.S. Supreme Court consideration.

Petry and another man had filed a class action lawsuit in federal court against the Santa Fe County jail, its warden and former Sheriff Robert Garcia alleged unlawful detention and that the men had been denied their due process rights when they were held in jail for longer than 30 days without an arraignment before a judge. The petition was denied by the Tenth Circuit and the Court of Appeals.

The Supreme Court declined to hear the case on March 18.