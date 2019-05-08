Innospec: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Innospec Inc. (IOSP) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $28.7 million.

The Englewood, Colorado-based company said it had profit of $1.17 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.25 per share.

The specialty chemicals company posted revenue of $388.3 million in the period.

Innospec shares have climbed 36% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 16% in the last 12 months.

