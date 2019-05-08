Delivery alert

Team: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

By Associated Press
Wednesday, May 8th, 2019 at 3:08am

SUGAR LAND, Texas — Team Inc. (TISI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $24.2 million in its first quarter.

The Sugar Land, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 80 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 66 cents per share.

The industrial services provider posted revenue of $269.6 million in the period.

Team shares have risen 15% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 6% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

