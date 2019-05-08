Trump tweets that GM plans to sell Lordstown, Ohio, factory

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times AlertMe

DETROIT — General Motors plans to sell its shuttered factory in Lordstown, Ohio, to a company that builds electric trucks.

President Donald Trump announced the deal with a company named Workhorse on Twitter Wednesday morning. He also wrote that GM plans to spend $700 million at three locations in Ohio and create 450 additional jobs. He wrote that he got the news in a conversation with GM CEO Mary Barra.

GM spokesman Dan Flores said the company is not disputing anything in Trump’s tweets. “However at this point in time we are not providing any additional details,” said, adding that more would be released later Wednesday.

Ohio Republican Sen. Rob Portman said in a tweet that he’s optimistic about the news and that he has worked with Workhorse and looks forward to further developments.

Workhorse is based in Cincinnati and makes commercial electric trucks and vans. Company officials could not be immediately reached on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENTSkip

................................................................

The announcement came just after GM and the Canadian auto workers union reached a deal to save 300 jobs at an Ontario factory that is slated to close by the end of this year.

But the remainder of the 2,600 workers at the plant in Oshawa, near Toronto, are still scheduled to be laid off.

____

John Seewer contributed to this report from Toledo, Ohio.