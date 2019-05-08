StarTek: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — StarTek Inc. (SRT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Greenwood Village, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents.

The call center operator posted revenue of $161.1 million in the period.

StarTek shares have dropped roughly 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $6.41, a decline of 22% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SRT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SRT

ADVERTISEMENTSkip

................................................................