Jenny Lewis tours after releasing fourth solo album

Jenny Lewis often dives deep into her personal life when writing.

The latest installment of her journey is chronicled in her most recent album, “On the Line.”

“I write sort of parallel to my life,” she says in a recent interview. “I’m always writing every day. I don’t have a crystal vision. I just work on it and chip away at something. This album was like any other day, month or year. It’s a continuation of my experience.”

One element that was different for Lewis this time around was that she found herself not romantically involved.

“I was on my own for the first time in a minute,” she says. “I had more time to spend to daydream. All songs are like daydreams. It’s a feeling when you are imagining, reflecting or projecting. You’re in a zone, and something magical appears.”

Lewis has been performing music for more than two decades, but she began her career in entertainment in acting at an early age.

Her profile rose in the 1980s when she appeared in the films “Troop Beverly Hills” and “The Wizard,” eventually landing roles on “Growing Pains” and “Brooklyn Bridge.”

In 1998, Lewis semiretired from acting and formed the indie rock band Rilo Kiley, which disbanded in 2014.

During her time with Rilo Kiley, Lewis also embarked on a solo career. In 2006, she released “Rabbit Fur Coat.” Then, in 2008, “Acid Tongue” was released, followed by “Voyager” in 2014.

“One the Line,” released on March 22, is her fourth solo album, and it debuted at No. 1 for alternative albums, as well as No. 2 on the rock charts. Because Lewis is constantly writing, she’s found a flow that works for her.

“I edit for clarity and for meter,” she says. “You have to be able to sing it. A clunky word never works. Never do I edit the intensity, though I cut out swear words when they just don’t work. Other than that, I kind of let it all out when I’m writing. It’s therapeutic.”

Lewis begins the next leg of her “On the Line” tour today in Las Vegas, Nev. The tour will bring her to Albuquerque on Tuesday, May 14, at the KiMo Theatre.

“I love New Mexico,” she says. “There’s a deep biker culture there, and it’s rough. I really like it. There’s an element of TV and Hollywood there. It’s cool to see that. Last time I was there, I got to go to Chimayó and visit some of the pueblos. Through the beauty, there’s also a reminder of how brutal man can be. It can get heavy to take in all of that.”

Although she’s used to life on the road, she still has some things to learn.

“One of them is that I need to drink more water,” she says. “Especially in higher elevations like Albuquerque. Usually, I have my shot of tequila and Modelo. I really do need more water.”