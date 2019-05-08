Sports Speak Up! Thoughts on Air Force baseball, United attendance

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

THE AIR FORCE Academy baseball coach sends a wreath and letter of condolence to the UNM team: that, ladies and gentlemen, is the very definition of class.

— Joe, ABQ

I HAD NO IDEA that there were so many soccer fans in the area until recently seeing all of the flag waving, yelling and screaming fans at Isotopes Park watching New Mexico United. Too bad that most of them wouldn’t support the UNM men’s soccer program. Of course it’s a different level of competition but the Lobos made it to the NCAA Tournament 12 times and the College Cup (Final Four) twice — and played for the national championship in 2005. It’s too late now. The area’s enthusiastic fans are a day late and a dollar short.

— Lobo Mystified

OF COURSE the Isotopes have the top 10 attendance record. But over how many years and only because of promo nights. They are lucky to have four figures most nights. United will surpass them by their second or third season.

— RB

IF IT’S THE first Saturday in the month of May in Louisville, it’s probably going to be raining for the Kentucky Derby. Maybe officials will one day move the date. It’s difficult to disqualify a horse when they’re all jumbled up in puddles of mud. Regardless, could it be a decade since the greatest moment in the race’s history took place as New Mexico’s Mine That Bird blew away the field?

— NM Old Timer