Rio Grande’s Griego finds a calling

Orlando Griego viewed his life through an uncomplicated lens.

He was 50 years old, in command of how he spent his time and energy, a single man with the flexibility to be spontaneous.

If he wanted to get to the gym, he could. Have a late dinner. Do some country and western dancing. Catch a flight somewhere to watch some Major League Baseball.

All on a whim, if that’s what he so desired.

“I was used to coming and going as I pleased,” he said.

But that all changed a little less than two years ago for Rio Grande High School’s longtime head baseball coach.

During the first week of school in August 2017, Griego was walking near the track when he spotted one of his students. He didn’t yet know his name since classes had just begun, but noticed the young man was wearing hearing aids.

“He proceeds to tell me that he had been in 13 different foster homes and nobody had ever taken care of him,” Griego said. “He told me, ‘The family I’m with now, they helped me get my hearing aids, and they really turned my life around.’ ”

The timing of this conversation was peculiar, since only a week earlier Griego had decided to look into possibly becoming a foster parent himself.

A former assistant coach with the Ravens, and the man’s wife, convinced Griego to think about it. That was a few years ago. In August 2017, Griego attended an orientation session so that he could make a “cognizant” decision.

“I love helping kids,” he said. “It’s what I’ve done my whole life.”

But the orientation didn’t sway him. He had an itch to give back, but he knew how entrenched he was in his own life, and how accustomed he was to his freedoms.

“I walked out of there, and in my head, I’m thinking, there is no way I can do that. That would be too overwhelming for me,” Griego said.

A week later, he met a young man on the track, and his mind was changed.

His life was changed.

“I knew right then and there that God had called me to tell me to go and do this,” he said.

And so for the last 15 months or so, Griego has been a foster treatment parent, and is currently in care of two young men, ages 11 and 12. He also served as a foster treatment parent to an older boy last year for about seven months, a boy who later reunited to live with his biological family.

It is an ongoing education, this process, as people like Griego learn how to properly care for children, how to understand and recognize behaviors, and grapple with the psychological and sociological factors that often are part of the equation.

He became licensed in February of last year, and did some “respite” foster care, which is essentially helping another foster family look after their child if they want to take a couple of days away.

“To get your feet wet and get you acclimated,” Griego said.

Griego, who does not have children of his own, was asked how best to describe his new reality.

“Both challenging and gratifying,” he said. “I’ve learned a whole new level of patience, and I’ve had a whole new understanding of human behavior, and through that it’s made me a better baseball coach, a better teacher, and made me a better person.”

Griego’s Ravens are playing host to Farmington for two games today, at 3 and 5:30 p.m. in the first round of the Class 5A state tournament. Griego, who is now 51, is a fixture in the South Valley, a Rio Grande alum, and fiercely devoted to his community.

His first go-round as a foster treatment parent last year, he said with a knowing laugh, “did a great job of preparing me for anything that came after that.”

There are thousands of kids who need foster care just in New Mexico, Griego said, and he is keen to let men and women know that they shouldn’t just dismiss the possibility.

After all, he said, he didn’t think this option would fit his life, either.

“I think people that are even contemplating it should go to an orientation, and then they can make an educated decision,” Griego said. “If I would have known what it was like, I would have done it 10 years ago.”

Not only does he have no plans to stop, Griego certainly thinks of himself as an advocate, hoping to attract others to this calling.

“There’s a need for it,” Griego said. “You go in thinking you’re going to change a child’s life, and they end up changing you. I love living this life more than I did when I could do whatever I wanted.”