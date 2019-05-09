Delivery alert

CenterPoint: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

By Associated Press
Thursday, May 9th, 2019 at 4:47am

HOUSTON — CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $169 million.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 28 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 46 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 50 cents per share.

The energy delivery company posted revenue of $3.53 billion in the period.

CenterPoint expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.60 to $1.70 per share.

CenterPoint shares have risen almost 8% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has increased 15%. The stock has risen 15% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CNP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CNP

