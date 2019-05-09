International Bancshares: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

LAREDO, Texas — International Bancshares Corp. (IBOC) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $51.9 million.

The Laredo, Texas-based bank said it had earnings of 79 cents per share.

International Bancshares shares have increased 19% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 1% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IBOC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IBOC

ADVERTISEMENTSkip

................................................................