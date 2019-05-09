Delivery alert

Telecom contract to serve isolated areas in western NM

By Stephen Hamway / Journal Staff Writer
Thursday, May 9th, 2019 at 3:43pm

Sacred Wind Communications worker Isaac Pinto installs telecom equipment on a home in western New Mexico in this file photo. The company and a subsidiary just landed a contract to service some very isolated communities with high speed internet and phone service. PHOTO COURTESY SACRED WIND

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A New Mexico-based utility will begin building infrastructure that will bring telephone and high-speed internet service to more than 850 rural and tribal residents, with the help of more than $2 million in federal money.

In April, SW DinehNet, an affiliate of Sacred Wind Communications, announced that it will receive $2.1 million over the next 10 years from the Federal Communications Commission. John Badal, CEO of Sacred Wind Communications, will allow it to provide phone service, including 911 service, and broadband service to a collection of communities in western New Mexico, spanning around 600 square miles. Badal said the money will help

“What we’re doing is bringing equality of opportunity,” he said.

 

